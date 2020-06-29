UET faculty condemns proposed amendment

LAHORE:A meeting of all deans and senior faculty members of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore strongly condemned and opposed the proposed amendment to Acts of the public sector universities of Punjab.

According to a press release, the meeting chaired by senior Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman was held to discuss progress of Online-cum Distance Learning (ODL) classes during Covid-19.

The meeting observed that the proposed amendment was aimed to disrupt the higher education in Punjab and in Pakistan based on some international agenda. The participants also observed that introducing the amendments would be contrary to the international best practices.

They also said such a move was unlikely to improve the administrative functions of the universities or strengthen academic affairs. Rather, it is most likely to create unnecessary political interference in universities which is going to be detrimental for the whole higher education system.

The participants were of the view if it was a matter of evaluating the performance of a vice chancellor, it should be done under certain performance indicators and the chancellor had the full authority to ask for performance and interfere in university’s affair anytime if he felt so. Allowing any person other than the VC to chair the syndicate, a key decision-making body of a university, will be tantamount to seriously compromising the autonomy of the universities which would not help at all to improve the quality of higher education and overall performance of the universities.

Life threats to GCU VC flayed: The Old Ravians Union office-bearers condemned the incident of sending life threatening letter to Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi by some security guards of the university. According to a press release, Old Ravians Union President Ashfaq Mohlan, Honorary Secretary Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Tayyab Rizvi and members of the executive committee expressed solidarity to the head of their alma mater and demanded independent and professional inquiry to find the motives behind the intolerable act. They endorsed their support for VC Asghar Zaidi’s work for the development of GCU.