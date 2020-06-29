Helpline launched to facilitate corona patients

LAHORE:A group of various medical associations have launched a Covid-19 helpline to provide consultation, guidance and facilitation for treatment to corona patients in the country.

In collaboration with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, Pakistan Society of Family Physicians (PAFP) and Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab chapter, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) announced launching PIMA Virtual Covid-19 Health Line in view of the growing number of corona patients and the lack of health facilities. They reiterated their stance urging the government to implement a health emergency.

“If serious steps are not taken urgently, the corona crisis, which already turned serious, will have more devastating effects,” said Prof Afzal Mian, President PIMA Centre, while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Sunday along with representatives of other doctors’ bodies.

Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore, Dr Tariq Mian, President PAFP and Dr Jafar Naqvi from YDA Punjab also spoke on the occasion.

Describing “PIMA Virtual Covid-19 Health Line”, Dr Afzal Mian said this project would start from 1st July and patients from all over the country may register themselves by calling on 0315-5550915. Through this Health Line, any Covid-19 positive patient at home, can be provided medical advice about continued care, health advice, and updated information about available services, facilities and resources in their respective cities. “Through inbuilt research component of this service, we may understand the local disease pattern once data is at hand,” he added.

Dr Afzal praised the government for improving the SOPs for burials, increasing of corona beds in hospitals and fixing of testing prices. “We expect that other recommendations of doctors will also be implemented in the public interest. He demanded the government ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen across the country and uplift excise duty on oxygen concentrators.

According to the WHO's recommendations, the doctors demanded the government enforce lockdown in all major cities for two weeks on and two weeks off with strict and mandatory SOPs. “Random testing to pick up cases and contacts, should be done on an adequate sample size,” they suggested.

Dr Ashraf Nizami, however, said that fixation of the rates of the Covid-19 testing at Rs6,500 and Rs5,500 on the basis of the machines and kits is beyond understanding of the rules and regulations in prevailing international practices. A notification has been issued by the government, which shows that European machines test will be of Rs6,500 and the Chinese machines test will be Rs5,500. “Who will assess that which laboratory is using which machine,” he questioned and said that this has raised serious concerns on the quality of the test being done. He demanded that these decisions should be taken back. The prices should be fixed “on no profit no loss” basis and not on basis of Chinese or European kits, he suggested.