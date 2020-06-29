Opp parties corrupt, says Fayyazul Hasan Chohan

Declaring the opposition parties as All Pakistan Loot and Plunder Association, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said that the “association” may be still in confusion. Responding to Ahsan Iqbal’s speech delivered in National Assembly the other day, the minister said that the “Aristotle of Norowal” has given his sonnet wrong name due to his less understanding. The Punjab minister said that Ahsan Iqbal wanted to say that it is the Sharif family who looted and plundered the country. Fayyazul Hasan Chohan expressed determination that Pakistan will come out of the difficult time in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.