close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
June 29, 2020

Opp parties corrupt, says Fayyazul Hasan Chohan

Lahore

I
INP
June 29, 2020

Declaring the opposition parties as All Pakistan Loot and Plunder Association, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said that the “association” may be still in confusion. Responding to Ahsan Iqbal’s speech delivered in National Assembly the other day, the minister said that the “Aristotle of Norowal” has given his sonnet wrong name due to his less understanding. The Punjab minister said that Ahsan Iqbal wanted to say that it is the Sharif family who looted and plundered the country. Fayyazul Hasan Chohan expressed determination that Pakistan will come out of the difficult time in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latest News

More From Lahore