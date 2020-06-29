Humid weather forecast

LAHORE :Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad, they said.

On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Islamabad (Saidpur, 16mm, A/P trace), Dir (Upper, 10, Lower, 1), Balakot, 4, Pattan, 2, Kalam, Malam Jabba, 1, Garhi Dupatta, 8, Muzaffarabad Airport, 2 and City 1mm.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded in Dadu where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 40.5°C and lowest was 28.9°C.