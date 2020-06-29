close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Quaid’s wrong birth date in book flayed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

LAHORE:On the instructions of Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas a case has been sent to Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board (PCTB) vis-à-vis Class-6 Urdu book of a private publisher which has mentioned wrong date of birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Instead of 25 December, 1876, the book ‘Sarmaya-e-Urdu’ of Tehzib Sons Publishers has mentioned 25 December, 1976, as the date of birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The issue was highlighted by father of a student on social media on Sunday which attracted widespread criticism immediately for the wrong date. Acclaimed journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir also tweeted the post. The book is being taught in private schools.

The minister said that the case had been sent to PCTB Managing Director for a complete report.

Latest News

More From Lahore