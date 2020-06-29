Abdul Aleem Khan reviews uplift works

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday chaired a review meeting of ongoing and completed development projects in different areas of NA-129 and PP-158 constituencies.

According to a press release, the meeting was told the mega project of construction of Zarar Shaheed Road at a cost of 16.5 crore has been approved while different local projects of Rs 13 crore have already been completed in which carpeting of streets and roads, patchwork, water filtration plants, various projects of WASA are included. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was informed that further developmental projects of Rs10 crore for sewerage and other works have also been approved and the work will begin very soon.

Abdul Aleem Khan was informed that so far local development projects have been completed in the areas of Gulistan Colony, Shah Jamal, Ahata Mol Chand, Mian Mir Colony, Gondi Pir, Fazilia Colony, Basti Syedan Shah, Baja Line and Railway Colony. Expressing satisfaction over the development works, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the focal persons appointed for various departments to take into account the needs of the local people. He said that in the next phase, development work in NA-129 and PP-157 would also be completed expeditiously, for which the initial homework has been completed. He added that these developmental works are being started in every area without any discrimination keeping in view the genuine requirements of local residents. He said that in the current situation the people need development and prosperity, not political activities. The opposition parties are pursuing a policy of criticism while the government is working on building the country, he added.

He said the funds are being used to solve the problems of people in different areas and the focus is on solving the real problems instead of ceremonial projects. Abdul Aleem Khan said that, unfortunately, in the last 10 years Nawaz League gave importance to make money only in the name of mega projects due to which the problems of people in densely populated areas increased. He said that in NA-129 and PP 157 and 158, the strategy has been formulated keeping in view the demand for the required development works at the level of the union council.