BCB say they can't make up for cancelled Tests

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed doubts over playing the eight recently-cancelled Test matches that were part of the ICC Test Championship, unless the current cycle is extended.

They said that unless there is an extension, there is no way they can be played in the stipulated time frame. With the latest postponement of the Sri Lanka tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh have so far missed eight Tests this year due to the virus - one away Test against Pakistan in April, a two-Test series against Australia in June, two Tests against New Zealand along with three against Sri Lanka.

All eight were part of the ICC Test Championship that was launched on August 1 with the first Ashes Test and was running smoothly until the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been 22 years since Ali Bacher, the then United Cricket Board of South Africa supremo, Clive Lloyd and Arif Ali Abbasi, former Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, had proposed the idea of a 'Test World Cup'. There were a couple more attempts made to hold such an event, but it fell through due to various reasons. The ICC officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship that was to be contested over two-year cycles, the first of which started on August 1, 2019 with the opening Ashes Test in Edgbaston.

The World Test Championship (WTC) comprises of the top-nine Test-playing nations that face each other in a two-year period. Each country was to play six Test series - three at home and three away.

There were 27 series altogether during this cycle and a total of 71 Tests to be played. In the end, the top-two teams on the points table would face-off in a final to determine the World Test Champion.