Pak cricketers off to England for Tests, T20s

LAHORE: A team of 20 players and 11 support staff after spending three days in a bio secure bubble at a local hotel left for England here on Sunday morning.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and his wife also accompanied the team for England where the team will play a series of three Test matches and the same number of T20 internationals against England in August.

Pakistan initially announced 29 players for the tour but 10 of them returned positive with the COVID-19 who, as the PCB stated, will join the team later. Six of the ten players who were first tested positive had negative results just two days later, but the PCB has announced that they will undergo another test before they can be allowed to join the rest of the side in England.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan Saturday said the players left behind can rejoin the squad of 18 players once they have taken two negative tests.

Players Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti first tested positive earlier this week.

Of these, four players were tested positive both times and these are Kashif, Haris, Haider and Imran, whereas the remaining six — Hasnain, Shadab, Fakhar, Rizwan, Wahab and Hafeez — tested negative the second time around. Whereas, the team's masseur Malang Ali tested positive both the times. Bowling coach Waqar Younis underwent testing in Australia and has been diagnosed negative and he will fly for England from there.

Of the five reserve players Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Bilal Asif and Mohammad Nawaz tested negative and one Imran Butt had tested positive.

Test skipper Azhar Ali said before the departure the team was looking forward to playing in what will be some of the first Test matches since the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a global lockdown.

Pakistan drew a four-Test series 2-2 in 2016 and a two-match series 1-1 two years later.Upon arrival in Manchester, the squad will be transported to Worcestershire where they will undergo the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train and practice. The side will move to Derbyshire on 13 July.

It is expected that the first Test will take place in Manchester in August but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said the behind-closed-doors match schedule would be announced in “due course”.

Pakistan players who have departed for England tour are: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.