Parents worried about excessive use of digital gadgets by children

Islamabad : The closure of schools, colleges added to the miseries of parents as the excessive use of digital gadgets including smart phones, laptops, tablets among children during the COVID-19 pandemic period has raised serious concerns for them.

Children are spending more time on screens for entertainment rather than studies, they are watching animated movies, cartoon and playing games on different gadgets which become serious threat for their mental and physical health.

Sarah Akram, a mother of three school going kids said their children were at homes for more than four months. “They were spending time on internet playing games like PUBG become addictive of this game. Due to spread of coronavirus pandemic children are unable to go to parks and playground for leisure and they are restricted to homes now-a-days,” she added.

While talking to this agency, Zahid Ali said his son was studying in grade six, he was spending his time on mobile mostly, he used to social media applications during the whole day. “My son usually sleeps at mid night during these holidays which might cause negative impact on his health,” he added.

Danish Rizwan, said his 12-year-old daughter usually watches makeup tutorials on YouTube and she loved to learn these things from internet. “On the other side my son watches 3D cartoon movies of Hollywood on laptop and is not using technology fruitfully for studies,” he added.

When contacted to spokeperson of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science Dr Waseem khawaja said the increasing screen time during COVID-19 could be harmful for children’s eyesight by using smart phones. “Playing fighting games on laptops can affect children’s mental health and they could become more aggressive,” he added.