3 more die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another three confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 lost their lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 365 while confirmation of another 246 patients positive for the illness in the twin cities has taken total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 17,505 on Sunday.

A 79-year old patient belonging to Cantonment Board area in the district died of the disease here at Military Hospital in town in last 24 hours according to district health department Rawalpindi while another two patients died of COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from the federal capital to 122.

To date, a total of 243 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district. Of a total of 17,505 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 9233 patients have recovered from the illness while on Sunday, there were a total of 7907 active cases of the disease in the twin cities including 2166 in the district and 5,741 in ICT.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in last one week, as many as 2,591 patients have recovered from the disease in the twin cities while 2207 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 54 patients lost their lives due to the disease in the twin cities in last seven days.

In last 24 hours, 189 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 12395 of which 6,532 have so far recovered while 122 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, as many as 57 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,110 of which 2,701 have so far been discharged after treatment while a total of 657 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added as many as 1,509 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes while another 6,000 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes. To date, a total of 1,700 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period, he said.