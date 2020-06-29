close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
AFP
June 29, 2020

Murray withdraws from Battle of Brits clash

Sports

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray pulled out of his last match at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event on Sunday.

Murray was due to face Cam Norrie in a third place play-off in Roehampton after losing in the semi-finals to Dan Evans on Saturday.

But after playing four matches in the previous five days in his first tournament since November, the 33-year-old decided not to push his body any further.

