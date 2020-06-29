Murray withdraws from Battle of Brits clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray pulled out of his last match at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event on Sunday.
Murray was due to face Cam Norrie in a third place play-off in Roehampton after losing in the semi-finals to Dan Evans on Saturday.
But after playing four matches in the previous five days in his first tournament since November, the 33-year-old decided not to push his body any further.