South Korea to allow limited number of fans at sports games

SEOUL: South Korea said on Sunday it will begin allowing limited numbers of spectators at sports games as it seeks to return to normal after months of strict social distancing rules to combat the coronavirus.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China but appears to have brought it broadly under control with an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown.

“We will take phased measures including allowing spectators at sports events,” health minister Park Neung-hoo told reporters on Sunday, without elaborating.