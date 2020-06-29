Rohail eager to dwell if given opportunity against England

ISLAMABAD: Young wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir is willing to make his debut tour count if given opportunity to represent the country against England.

While talking to ‘The News’, before the squad’s departure to England on Sunday, Rohail said he was excited to be picked for the tour.

“When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started conducting COVID-19 tests, I was not sure whether at all I would be picked for the tour. Later when it was confirmed that I would be part of the team, my excitement was beyond imagination,” Rohail said.

“I believe if Allah Almighty has created opportunity for me, the onus is on me to make the opportunity count,” he added.