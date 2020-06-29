Tough conditions set for establishing cricket clubs

ISLAMABAD: Tough and non-practical conditions under the prevailing circumstances in Pakistan have been set for the establishment of a full member club by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs and Club Affiliation and Operation Rules.

Under the new constitution and definition of full member club, a club must have at least 15 voting members; a dedicated cricket ground as per the grounds policy of the Board which is not used by any other club; dedicated multiple nets of specified standard; more than three turf pitches; a gymnasium for use by players during a dedicated period; and active under-13 and under-16 teams.

It is pertinent to mention here that it has always been a difficult task for even a district association in the past to establish under-13 or uder-16 teams. That is the reason why never in the history of National Under-13 Championship has any inter-district competition been held. The PCB in the past had to content with Inter-region Championship because picking under-13 players at district level was always a difficult task.

Very few clubs in the country have full access to a devoted ground and those too usually have only one turf. Usually three clubs use one ground. Establishing three turfs for a club would not be an easy job. Maintaining or establishing a gymnasium has always been difficult for PCB in the past, so for a club it is impossible.