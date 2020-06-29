close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
AFP
June 29, 2020

Masks compulsory from next week: Iran

AFP
June 29, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran said on Sunday it will make mask-wearing mandatory in certain areas and has allowed virus-hit provinces to reimpose restrictions, as novel coronavirus deaths mounted in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

The new steps were announced as Iran counted 144 new fatalities from the Covid-19 disease, its highest death toll for a single day in almost three months. The Islamic republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic’s spread, and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.

