Low turnout expected as France votes in local polls

PARIS: French people went to the polls wearing face masks on Sunday in the final round of municipal elections expected to yield a rebuke for President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

Amid persistent fears of coronavirus contagion, just over 15 percent of voters had turned out by midday -- fewer even than four hours into the first election round on March 15 marked by a record 55-percent abstention rate.

Polls opened for 12 hours for some 16.5 million eligible voters at 8:00 am (0600 GMT) in nearly 5,000 cities and towns, about 15 percent of the country’s municipal councils, where the first election round did not yield a decisive outcome.

Power remains up for grabs in the key cities of Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, and Strasbourg. The opening round was held just as the Covid-19 pandemic was gaining deadly momentum, but the second phase, scheduled for March 22, was put off after France went into lockdown.

A new date was set after the government’s scientific council said it was possible to hold another round safely, but voters are required to wear face masks and were urged to bring their own pens.

Many voters and election officials sported germ-blocking plastic visors, and plexiglass screens were erected between them at several polling stations, which also provided sanitising hand gel.

"If one can go shopping, why not go vote?" said an undeterred Martine Legros, 67, who cast her ballot in Dijon in eastern France. Analysts expect the election to confirm that Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party -- founded by the president ahead of his 2017 election win -- has failed to gain a strong foothold at local level.

The party made lacklustre showings in March -- notably in Paris where Macron’s candidate, former health minister Agnes Buzyn, came third. Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo is forecast to hold on to the capital.