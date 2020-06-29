Voting begins in Poland presidential election

WARSAW: Voting is under way in Poland’s presidential election, with the incumbent, Andrzej Duda, up against a field of challengers including the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafa? Trzaskowski.

Duda, who campaigned on a deeply conservative social agenda that was often laced with homophobia, is allied with Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which since coming to power in 2015 has clashed with Brussels over eroding the country’s rule of law. Opponents hope that if Duda is defeated, the legislative agenda of PiS could be stymied by presidential veto, and a new era of Polish politics would begin.

The election was initially scheduled for May, when Duda had a commanding lead in the polls and was expected to win easily. It was postponed at the last minute because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the race has since narrowed, partly the result of Trzaskowski’s late entrance. Recent polls suggest that although Duda is still likely to win, he will probably fail to get the 50% required to avoid a run-off.

A run-off would take place in two weeks time, and polls suggest a race between Duda and Trzaskowski would be extremely close, with no clear favourite.

“This is a decisive time. A lot will really depend on this decision,” anti-communist icon Lech Walesa said as he cast his vote in the northern port of Gdansk.Walesa, who was elected Poland’s first democratic president after communism’s demise three decades ago, has been a trenchant critic of the current government.

Polls indicate that Duda, backed by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, will fall short of a majority and there will need to be a run-off on July 12.Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a liberal from the Civic Platform (PO) opposition party who has promised to heal ties with Brussels, is predicted to be his rival in the second round.

Turnout was at a record high by 12:00 pm with 24.08 percent having voted compared to 14.61 percent by the same time in the last presidential election in 2015, the national election commission said.

The campaign has been dominated by concerns over democracy and bread and butter economic issues as Poland faces its first recession since the end of communism because of the pandemic fallout.

Voters in masks were seen waiting in long socially distanced queues at polling stations across the country.“I voted for Trzaskowski of course! Why? For democracy, the judiciary and respect for minorities,” said Joanna Ugniewska, 66, after casting her ballot at a polling station in a school in Warsaw city centre.

But in Tarnow in southern Poland, a stronghold for the PiS, Andrzej Guzik said he would be voting for Duda because of his consistency.“Personally I only see Duda as president,” said Guzik, 52, an employee at the PGNIG state gas company.