PCB sets tough conditions for clubs

ISLAMABAD: Tough and non-practical conditions under the prevailing circumstances in Pakistan have been set for the establishment of a full member club by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its model constitution for cricket clubs and club affiliation and operational rules.

In line with the requirements under the new constitution and definition of full member club, a club would have at least 15 voting members, a dedicated cricket ground as per the grounds policy of the board which is not used by any other club, have dedicated multiple nets of specified standard, have available more than three turf pitches, have available a gymnasium for use by players during a dedicated period and have active junior teams of under-13 and under-16 age groups.

It is pertinent to mention here that it has always been a difficult task for even a district association in the past to establish under-13 or uder-16 teams that is the reason never in the history of National Under-13 Championship an inter-district competition was held.

The PCB in the past had to content with Inter-Region Championship with reason that picking under-13 players at district level was always been a difficult task. If the PCB cannot organise inter-district under-13 event how one could expect a club having an under-13 team.

Secondly, a very few clubs in the country have full access to a devoted ground where hardly it can manage a one turf. Usually three clubs use one ground. Establishing three turfs for a club would not be an easy job. Maintaining or establishing a gymnasium had always been difficult for PCB in the past and expecting this from a club is highly impossible.

There is hardly any region in the country where players have access to gymnasium. Even sharing a gymnasium for clubs has never been that easier in the past. Regions and districts have struggled to get access to gymnasium and if they did that, it was after paying heavy amount.

Even the regional academies that had been working since 2001 under the umbrella of the PCB struggled to have proper access to the gymnasium. The PCB has never been in a position to establish gyms for their academies during the last two decades. Expecting this from a club is definitely asking too much.

According to the PCB new constitution for clubs, rules must be complied with by the first cricket clubs recognised under the new domestic structure and once the city cricket associations are set up, these will be used by them when determining which cricket club shall be awarded affiliation. Some of the salient features of the rules are: a. Affiliate member club would have not less than three voting members and not less than 18 (eighteen) playing members irrespective of their status as voting or non-voting playing members.

b. Associate member club would have a validly adopted and executed a club constitution; at least 10 voting members; at least 18 playing members, whether voting or non-voting, of which, at least, 2 are under the age of 18; have participated in all mandatory tournaments organised by the association; have available for its players a net practice area of standard specifications where playable pitches, turf and/or cemented, are available; and has a qualified coach having minimum PCB Level-I certification.

Some of the salient features of the model constitution for cricket clubs, which shall be recognised as duly organised cricket clubs upon being granted affiliation by the City cricket associations pursuant to due scrutiny, are:

i. Article 4 deals with the objectives and functions of the club, some of which are to:

1. Promote and develop the game of cricket within its local jurisdiction.

2. Organise, assemble, train and maintain cricket teams, for men and/or women, to represent the club in cricket matches and tournaments for clubs.

3. Coordinate cricket activities, including holding and organising coaching, training and cricket events and tournaments, and endeavour to also organise or assist in organisation of tournaments for schools and assist the CCA in such similar matters where required.

4. Generate funds, donations and subscriptions and utilise them in the manner as deemed expedient for achieving objectives and to maintain record of the same.

5. Acquire, lease, construct, develop and maintain stadium, playing grounds and other properties.

6. Educate and ensure implementation of the Code of Conduct, Anti-Corruption and other codes, policies, and rules/regulations to its members/office-bearers/officials, match officials and players, as devised by the board and/or the ICC from time to time.

7. Ensure elimination of any and all forms of corruption in the cricket affairs amongst their members, match officials and players registered with the club and to report any form of corruption or suspected corruption to the CCA and the board immediately.

8. Distribute the funds received on account of prize money, grants, donations etc. received from CCA, CA, PCB or any other source(s) to all concerned players, team officials or any other person, as the case may be, within 10 days of receipt therefore.

9. Submit an annual report to the CCA relating to its performance and functions every year by 1 August, including by way of filing the prescribed pro forma provided by the CCA from time to time and to immediately remove any violations or shortcomings on part of the club as may be identified by the CCA or the board.

ii) Article 5.1 deals with members, which are divided into the following three categories:

Voting member: A person who is a resident of the local area or the city or town in which the club is located and is either the founding member or is approved as a member by the other voting members by majority subject to payment of prescribed membership fee. A voting member may not be a playing member of the club.