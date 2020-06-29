Korea to allow fans at sports games

SEOUL: South Korea said Sunday it will begin allowing limited numbers of spectators at sports games as it seeks to return to normal after months of strict social distancing rules to combat the coronavirus.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China but appears to have brought it broadly under control with an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown. Social distancing rules were relaxed in early May and some professional sports — including baseball and soccer — started new seasons albeit behind closed doors.

“We will take phased measures including allowing spectators at sports events,” health minister Park Neung-hoo told reporters Sunday, without elaborating.

South Korea’s sports ministry is expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the details, Yonhap news agency reported, and the Korea Baseball Organisation is preparing to fill around 30 percent of stands at its games.