June 29, 2020

Clarification needed

Newspost

 
June 29, 2020

The international media is playing up the term 'martyr' used by the PM for Osama bin Laden as a reflection of the beliefs and viewpoint of the government of Pakistan. This can have serious consequences for the image of the country.

Clarification from PM Imran Khan is essential in order to remind the world of the sacrifices of thousands of Pakistanis against terrorism.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

