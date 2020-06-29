This refers to the article, 'The myth of the 'commoners' (June 27) by Ayesha Siddiqa. The writer has discussed the power and opportunities of being a civil servant over other professions.

Unfortunately we all forgot lessons given by our Quaid who at many occasions while addressing officers told them to behave as servants of people. It is correct to suggest that Bhutto's reforms simply meant to provide relief to the common man who had to wait for days to meet assistant commissioners or police officers as they enjoyed absolute powers. He dispensed with the CSP cadre and changed it to DMG and introduced a lateral entry system that continues unabated. It is so strange that once again the basic structure of the civil service is being shaken by introducing various grades MP-1,MP-2, MP-3 with hefty salaries and perks. Any system is workable if there is a will to serve the people without any lust of money. But are we ready to do it?

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi