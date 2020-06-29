I had paid the SSGC bill for month of May vide the app of SSGC on May 20. Thereafter, I had received the confirmation receipt and text message on my registered mobile number a few days later. However, when I received the bill for the month of June the payment was appearing as arrears. When I called 1199, I was informed that I should visit the nearest billing office of SSGC for rectification. I was further advised that in order to avoid such disputes / errors it would be better in my own interest that I pay through a bank branch as it has the stamp of bank and is more reliable.

The response from the helpline was very disappointing. All over the world an attempt is being made to promote digital banking. Further, due to the current corona pandemic everyone is advising people to stay at home and stay safe. Yet the helpline of SSGC is advising people that they should visit the branches as it is more reliable and carries stamp of the bank. The authorities of SSGC are requested to look into the callous response of its helpline.

Sadia Adnan

Karachi