Iceland president wins landslide election

REYKJAVIK: Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson won a landslide election on Sunday, according to partial results, after the European country became the second to hold polls since coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

Since suffering spectacular bank failures in 2008, the volcanic North Atlantic island of 365,000 inhabitants has recovered some economic and political stability, which has worked in the 52-year-old president’s favour.

Early results late Saturday suggested Johannesson had secured a second four-year mandate with 90 per cent of the votes, seeing off a challenge from rightwinger Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson.

“I am honoured and proud,” the president told AFP from his election night headquarters at Reykjavik’s Grand Hotel. “This result of this election is, to me, proof of the fact that my fellow Icelanders... have approved of how I have approached this office.”

Opinion polls had predicted Jonsson had little chance of winning the support of the country, which has 252,217 eligible voters.

“I send my congratulations to Gudni and his family,” Jonsson, a former Wall Street broker close to Icelandic nationalists, told public broadcaster RUV.

In this parliamentary republic, the president is largely symbolic, but he or she does have the power to veto legislation or submit it to a referendum. Voter surveys have since early June have predicted a landslide victory for Johannesson, an independent and former history professor.

The coronavirus pandemic was not expected to affect voting, as the country has been only mildly infected. It has reported 10 deaths, and currently has around 11 active cases.

Johannesson, who in 2016 became the country’s youngest president since independence in 1944, has enjoyed solid support throughout most of his first term.