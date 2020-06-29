Rs270bn graft, irregularities found in 40 govt departments

ISLAMABAD: The first audit report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has pointed out irregularities and corruption to the tune of Rs270 billion in 40 government departments and ministries.

According to Geo News, the auditor general of Pakistan has prepared the audit report of 2019-20 after conducting audit of 40 government ministries and departments.

The audit report revealed corruption and fake receipts in ministries and departments to the tune of Rs12.56 billion. It stated that recovery cases of Rs79.59 billion in federal ministries were reported and the record of Rs17.96 billion was not provided to the auditor general by the government departments.

The report said Rs8.89 billion in corruption cases had been reported owing to weak internal controls and cases worth Rs152.20 billion were reported due to poor financial management.

The auditor general recommended that the government institutions should not be allowed to undertake expenditures and supplementary grants unless approved from the parliament.

He recommended that corruption cases should be handed over to investigation agencies.