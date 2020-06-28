Buzdar, Pervaiz reaffirm resolve to serve people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A meeting was held between Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the matters of mutual interest, political situation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of Punjab and said that journey of public service would go ahead with more speed.