close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 28, 2020

Buzdar, Pervaiz reaffirm resolve to serve people

Top Story

 
June 28, 2020

LAHORE: A meeting was held between Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the matters of mutual interest, political situation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of Punjab and said that journey of public service would go ahead with more speed.

Latest News

More From Top Story