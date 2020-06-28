Virus hits low-income strata hard in Lahore

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus has hit the low socioeconomic strata hard as 68.52 percent COVID-19 victims belonged to middle/lower middle and poor localities and 31.48 percent in posh localities of Lahore -– the COVID-19 epicenter in Punjab.

Out of the available sample of 251 COVID-19 mortalities in Lahore, as many as 172 deaths (68.52 percent) occurred in middle/lower middle and poor localities and 79 perished (31.48 percent) due to coronavirus in posh localities in the sprawling city.

Keeping in view the available sample of 251 COVID-19 deaths in Lahore, the overall casualty rate is considerably higher among male patients with 174 expiries (69.33 percent) and lower among female patients with 77 deaths (30.67 percent).

In middle/lower middle and poor localities of Lahore, out of 172 victims, as many as 123 were males (71.51 percent) and 49 were females (28.49 percent). In posh areas of Lahore, out of 79 victims, as many as 51 were males (64.55 percent) and 28 were females (35.45 percent).

Maximum impact of the pandemic in middle/lower middle and poor localities in Lahore is contributed by multiple factors such as low literacy rate, social & cultural norms and economic realities as well as overpopulation and congested localities, which is not the case, and a natural advantage, with people living in affluent societies in the city.

Keeping these factors in view, the gradual easing of lockdown and eventually leading to complete opening of lockdown had a multiplying effect on rate of spread of coronavirus cases in pre-opening of lockdown period in the city.

The analysis of the available sample size is based on division of residential localities, housed by affluent segments and middle/lower middle and poor strata of society. However, this analysis in no way suggests that the poor and middle income people do not reside in posh localities or vice versa. Although, some very rich families also live in middle and lower middle localities, in most cases they have rented out their large buildings in portions to poor families and low-income families.

Based on the available sample of 251 mortalities in Lahore, a careful segregation of areas in two categories has been made to reflect COVID-19 impact on rich segments and poor/low income segments, which as per its result, overwhelmingly affects the latter.

As the areas/residential localities of the COVID-19 victims, based on the available documents, are given below, the names of the decedents have been withheld to respect the privacy of the deceased’s families.

In middle/lower middle and poor localities of Lahore, the areas of all 123 male decedents, who belonged to lower socioeconomic strata, included Daroghawala, Paisa Akhbar, Walton, patient from Renala Khurd, Okara, who died in Lahore, Halloki Village, Ismail Nagar Harbanspura, Mehran Block Iqbal Town, a patient from Kyrgyzstan who died at Raiwind Markaz, Lahore, Mughalpura, Ichhra, Nishat Colony, Ittehad Colony Ghaziabad, a patient from Swat, who died in Lahore, Garhi Shahu Main Bazar, China Scheme, Badami Bagh, Shadbagh, Mochi Gate, Ravi Park Molana Ahmad Ali Road, Chah Meran, Ghatti Bazar, Shad Bagh, Wasan Pura, Sanda, Kamahan Road Nishtar Colony, Shahdara, Bahar Shah Road, Gulshan Ravi, Harbanspura, Dharampura, Ghaziabad, Band Road, Shadbagh, Gawalmandi, Ghaziabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tezab Colony, Mughalpura, Township, Umar Block Iqbal Town, Shahdara, Hamza Block Allam Iqbal Town, Makkah Colony, Mughalpura, Ichhara, Ghulshan Ravi, Gulshan Ravi, Nishat Colony Cantt, Walton, Badar Block Iqbal Town, Shahdara, Tajpura, Green Town, Badami Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Faisal Town Ghazi Road, Badian Road, Guru Mangat Road, Dil Muhammad Road, Dharampura, Butt Chowk Tajpura, China Scheme, Manawan, Bhaghatpura, Johar Town, Mast Iqbal Street Opposite of Lahore General Hospital, Peco Road, Model Colony, R.A. Bazaar Cantt, Mughalpura, Samanabad, Islampura, Shahdara, Punjab Society, Mian Meer, Aashiana, Sabzazar, Ravi Block Iqbal Town, Ghari Shahu, Wahdat Colony, Sanda, Punjab Society, Kot Lakhpat, Akhari Mint, Walton Road, Badami Bagh, Ghari Shahu, Al Jalil Garden, Shadbagh, Islampura, Mustafabad, Samsani Road, Sharif Park, Lal Pul Canal Road, Qainchi, Street behind Mayo Hospital, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Amna Park Multan Road, Khaliqabad Raiwind Road, Iqbal Town, Tera Village, Jallo Pind, a patient Sheikhupura, who died in Lahore, Allama Iqbal Town, Shera Kot, Township, Gulshan Ravi, Model Town Link Road, a patient from Faisalabad, who died in Lahore, Street near Miani Sahib Graveyard, Mughalpura, Shah Kamal, Sadar Bazar, Shahdara and Mahmood Booti.

In middle/lower middle and poor localities of Lahore, the areas of all 49 female decedents, who belonged to lower socioeconomic strata, included Yateem Khana, Millat Park, Madina Colony Walton Road, E-Block State Life Society, Shadman, Jallo More, State Life Colony, Kareem Block Iqbal Town, Mohlanwal, a female patient from Toba Tek Singh, who died in Lahore, Misri Shah, Shera Kot, Ganj Bakhsh Colony Ravi Road, Shahdara Town, Green Town, Ghoray Shah, Sabzazar, Green Town, Temple Road, Misri Shah, Temple Road, Gajju Matta, Bhatta Chowk Badian Road, Muslim Town, Chappar Stop Multan Road, National Colony, Badami Bagh, Gajju Matta, Khmar Pura, Shadbagh, Kot Lakhpat, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Bata Pur, Mughalpura, locality near Masjid Ibraheem Ferozpur Road, Chandray Road Gulshan-e-Ahbab Society, Chungi Amer Sadhu, Town Ship, Sabzazar, Rehman Garden, Singhpura, Bhatta Chowk, Ali Razabad Raiwind Road, Shahdara, Mughalpura, Abpara Market Muslim Town, and a residential locality near Miani Sahab Graveyard.

In posh areas of Lahore, the residential areas of all 51 male decedents, who belonged to rich strata, included Wapda Town, Engineer's Town Defence Road, Askari 9, Peragon City, Askari 5, Shadman, Calvary Ground, Askari 10, DHA Phase1, Shami Road Lahore Cantt, Burki Road Paragon City, Architect Society, D Block DHA, XX Block DHA, PAF Colony, Johar Town, Bahria Town, New Garden Town, Model Town, D-Block DHA, Zaman Park, Sarfraz Rafiqui Road Cantt, Judicial Colony Canal Road Thokar Niaz Baig, Model Town, Phase II DHA, Wapda Town, Valencia Town, DHA Phase 7, Wapda Town, Wapda Town, Shadman 1, Eden Extension, DHA Phase 2, Quaid e Azam Industrial Estate, A Block Model Town, C Block DHA, and Kareem Block Allam Iqbal Town.

In posh areas of Lahore, the residential localities of all 28 female decedents, who belonged to rich strata, included Zarar Shaheed Road, NFC Society, Baharia Town, Shadman, Baharia Town, Valancia Town, Sarfraz Rafique Road Lahore Cantt, Phase 7 DHA, DHA Phase 4, DHA Phase 2, DHA Phase 1, Town Ship A 1, DHA Phase 3, Calvary Ground, PAF Falcon Complex Gulberg III, Calvary Ground, Askari 11, DHA Phase 7, Phase 8 DHA, DHA Phase 2, and Super Town.

According to available sample of COVID-19 victims in other districts of Punjab, 13 patients, including nine male and four female, died in Bahawalpur; six patients, including four male and two female, in Bhakkar; 17 patients, including 15 male and two female, in Chakwal; three patients, including three male and none female, in Chiniot; 21 patients, including 14 male and seven female, in Dera Ghazi Khan; 113 patients, including 78 male and 35 female, in Faisalabad; 147 patients, including 111 male and 36 female, in Gujranwala; 32 patients, including 26 male and six female, in Gujrat; 15 patients, including 11 male and four female, in Hafizabad; five patients, including four male and one female, in Jhang; 12 patients, including six each male and female, in Kasur; 19 patients, including 13 male and six female, in Mianwali; 63 patients, including 42 male and 21 female, in Multan and 75 patients, including 61 male and 14 female, in Rahim Yar Khan.

Although proliferation of novel coronavirus has been witnessed in all strata of society, its major concentration was recorded in middle class/low-lying localities and suburban areas in Lahore and other major districts alike in the province.

In Punjab till June 26, 2020, the mortality rate of novel coronavirus has reached at 2.26 percent as 1,629 patients died out of a total of 71,987 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The percentage of COVID-19 positive cases hovers around 15.61 percent in Punjab till date as 71,987 were confirmed positive out of 461,154 tests conducted so far since the pandemic outbreak.

Besides, the novel coronavirus has affected a staggering 21 percent of health workers in Punjab as 983 were confirmed as COVID-19 patients after testing of 4,608 medical personnel till June 26, 2020.

The coronavirus disease has overwhelmingly affected male population in Punjab as, out of the total of positive cases, nearly 70 percent of its carriers are males and remaining 30 percent COVID-19 patients are females. To be precise, as per these available statistics, whopping 69.43 per cent male patients and 30.57 females have contracted coronavirus in Punjab latest by June 26, 2020. Besides, the highest ratio of COVID-19 patients was found between age-bracket of 31 to 45 years in Punjab.

Therefore, out of 71,987 confirmed COVID-19 patients recorded in Punjab till June 26, 2020, as many as 49,993 males and 21,994 females have contracted the virus.

Highest number of 22,076 cases has been confirmed among age bracket of 31 to 45 years, followed by 20,495 among 16-30 age group, 15,302 among 46-60 age group, 7,334 among 61-75 age group, 3,280 among 1-15 age group and 1,249 among age of 75 years and above.

Punjab government has mapped concentration of novel coronavirus cases in Lahore with highest rate of spread among the residents of the area.

Out of total of 71,987 COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Zaireenfrom Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 69,207 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of the total of 69,207 cases among common citizens in Punjab till date, Punjab’s capital has emerged as the epicenter of COVID-19 spread after recording of maximum number of 645 fatalities and 37,081 positive patients among common citizens in Lahore.

The highest number of COVID-19 mortalities after Lahore, Rawalpindi is second with 287 mortalities, followed by 162 expiries in Faisalabad, 114 deaths in Multan, and 65 deaths occurred in Gujranwala among all districts of Punjab.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases after Lahore, Rawalpindi recorded 5,722 cases, Faisalabad 4,744 cases, Multan 5,014 cases, Gujranwala 2,582 cases, Sialkot 1,888 cases and Gujrat confirmed 1,917 cases of coronavirus among all districts of Punjab.

Out of the total of 71,987 confirmed cases in Punjab so far, as many as 49,349 are active cases of COVID-19 after 1,629 expiries and recoveries of another 21,009 patients in the province so far. The recovered patients have been sent home.

Out of 1,629 COVID19 fatalities in Punjab till June 26, 2020, as many as 645 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 287 Rawalpindi, 162 Faisalabad, 114 Multan, 65 Gujranwala, 57 Sialkot, 44 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 19 Sheikhupura, 17 each in Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan, 15 Muzafargarh, 14 Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Toba Tek Singh, six each in Okara and Vehari, five each in Attock, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lodhran and Bhakkar, four Jhang, three each in Jhelum and Bahawalnagar, two each in Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each in Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin, and none in Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 71,987 COVID19 cases confirmed in Punjab till June 26, 2020, as many as 37,081 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,722 Rawalpindi, 5,014 Multan, 4,744 Faisalabad, 2,582 Gujranwala, 1,888 Sialkot, 1,917 Gujrat, 1,211 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,185 Bahawalpur, 982 Rahim Yar Khan, 938 Sheikhupura, 885 Sargodha, 798 Muzafargarh, 536 Sahiwal, 526 Hafizabad, 521 Kasur, 460 Toba Tek Singh, 405 Vehari, 378 Attock, 376 Jhelum, 367 Bahawalnagar, 312 Mianwali, 310 Layyah, 307 Nankana Sahib, 292 Lodhran, 266 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Jhang, 234 Okara, 233 Khanewal, 229 Chiniot, 225 Bhakkar, 214 Narowal, 192 Khushab, 175 Rajanpur, 136 Pakpattan and 80 Chakwal.