BNP-M refuses to attend PM dinner

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Saturday refused to participate in the dinner to the government MPs and lawmakers from the allied parties.

The BNP-M maintained that it is no more part of the government so it has no logic to attend the dinner.

Prime Minister Office invited BNP-P chief Akhtar Mengal and party leader Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

The dinner will be hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Imran Khan in the latest development to pacify former coalition partner -- the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Saturday directed the federal ministries to implement six percent job quota reserved for the Balochistan province.

It is pertinent to mention here that BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years on June 17. The directives, issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to all federal ministers and departments, said that the premier had expressed his grave concern over non-implementation of the job quota for Balochistan. It should be implemented strictly in all ministries and government departments, it said.

The PMO also summoned a record of all vacant posts on the reserved seats for Balochistan within 30 days to ensure that recruitments are made against them.

It may be noted that on the next day of the BNP-M’s announcement to quit the federal government coalition it was decided to reach out to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) to address their grievances.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran Khan directed the government negotiation team to address the reservations of PTI-led government allies including the BNP-M.

Prime Minister has tasked Pervaiz Khattak to meet representatives of disgruntled allies and address their concerns.

The government negotiation team briefed the prime minister about the dialogues and contacts made with BNP-M. The premier directed the team to formally restart negotiations with BNP-M once again.

The meeting agreed that all allies of government are important and their reservations will be addressed.