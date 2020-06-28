‘Mepco not providing relief’ to consumers

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Mepco Rahimyar Khan circle has been accused of not providing relief to power consumers in terms of relaxation of paying electricity bills owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, relief money is being collected with the electricity bills of June and electricity connections are being cut of those who are even one month late in paying their power bills.

Meter reading process was also completed ten days late allegedly to increase the slab rate. The people who have gotten arrears are upset and termed the action a great injustice on the part of the government and Mepco authorities. When the Mepco officials contacted, they said the financial year is nearing its end and they are taking action on the directions of their officers.