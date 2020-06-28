close
June 28, 2020
Special allowance for rescuers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a special allowance for rescuers officials performing their pandemic duties. Rescuers will be given an allowance equal to health professionals. The CM appreciated the services of rescuers. The allowance will encourage rescuers to work with more commitment, said the Rescue Emergency Services Punjab DG.

