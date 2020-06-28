tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a special allowance for rescuers officials performing their pandemic duties. Rescuers will be given an allowance equal to health professionals. The CM appreciated the services of rescuers. The allowance will encourage rescuers to work with more commitment, said the Rescue Emergency Services Punjab DG.