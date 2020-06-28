Asad, Imran Ismail review federally-funded projects for Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer held a meeting at the Governor House on Saturday to review the federally-funded ongoing development projects for the Sindh province. Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro was also present on the occasion. MNAs Aftab Siddiqui and Najeeb Haroon participated in the meeting through video link from Islamabad.

MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Hasnain Mirza and Saeed Afridi also attended the meeting. Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) Samar Ali Khan, SIDCL Board member Adnan Asdar, Ashraf Qureshi and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The meeting, while reviewing these projects, deliberated upon steps needed for early completion of various ongoing projects of infrastructure and water sector for Karachi.

The Sindh governor, while addressing the meeting, said the federal government was fully aware about the development needs of Sindh province and it would never leave the people of Sindh alone. The federal government would always stand with the people of Sindh, he added.

The Sindh governor further said that after signing of facilitation agreement by the Sindh government, buses for Green Line project would start arriving in the city from December this year. Karachiites would feel a visible difference in travelling atmosphere after completion of the Green Line project, he remarked.

While emphasising the importance of K-4 bulk water supply project for Karachi, the Sindh governor said this vital project would be completed at all costs. Capacity building of SIDCL was the need of the hour and every step would be taken to achieve the same, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer said that on the directives of prime minister, special emphasis was being laid on development projects of Sindh.

He said the technical committee of the Sindh government had not forwarded its input to the federal government on review committee’s observation on K-4 after four months. However, he said the federal government would fulfil its obligations in this regard.