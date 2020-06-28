GDA assures support to PTI leaders

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance has announced that it will continue to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government in the Centre and it will also participate in the upcoming dinner reception being hosted by the prime minister for the political allies of his government.

The assurance to this effect came on Saturday, as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, accompanied by Federal Planning and Development Minister

Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro, visited the Kingri House and met the chief of the GDA Pir Sabghitullah Shah Rashdi.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, the GDA leader Pir Sadarduddin Shah Rashdi said that they had no reservations concerning the present federal government as all they wanted was that the present government should complete its five-year constitutional term.

He said they desired that the present government met its commitments on giving employment opportunities to 10 million people and constructing five million housing units in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said that the Kingri House belonged to him as he always found enormous love and affection from this place. He said that Pir Sahib (the GDA leader) was like his elder as he had always received affection from him. He said that he got guidance from Pir Sahib.

The governor said that during the meeting he had held detailed discussions on the federally-funded development projects being completed in Sindh and upcoming issues of the province. He said that the purpose of his meeting was to hold further discussion on the issues of the province. “As Asad Umar also belongs to this province, he also came here to get guidance from Pir Sahib on the issues of development of the province,” he said.

He said that no issue related to any political change in the province came under discussion in the meeting although issues related to the welfare of Sindh were discussed.

To a question, the Sindh governor said that work had been in progress on different sections of the Bus Rapid Transit Service in the city and very soon a mass transit system would become functional in Karachi.