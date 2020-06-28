Pakistan repatriation mission from UAE concludes

DUBAI: Pakistan has concluded its repatriation mission from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the stranded Pakistanis and has announced that around 60,000 citizens have been evacuated from the emirates.

This was revealed by the Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali in the press conference held at diplomatic mission.

Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali also declared that it was the largest repatriation mission of Pakistan and also informed that people can now fly back to their homeland on regular flights.

He also informed that the regular flights of the national carrier would start from Sunday and people can book tickets via its website and dedicated travel agents.

“Around 90 percent stranded Pakistanis have already been repatriated in special flights”, he claimed, adding that 30,229 stranded Pakistanis have flown back from Dubai in total of 141 special flights. He stated that Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) operated 138 flights while Dubai based airline Fly Dubai operated three flights in the repatriation mission.

Pakistan Consulate, Dubai also sent 208 non-corona bodies to Pakistan during the repatriation mission and 52 corona dead bodies were buried in Dubai, the Consul General disclosed the figures.