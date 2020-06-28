Bodies of 2 young women found

RAWALPINDI: Two young women were killed in two different areas of Rawalpindi on Saturday, police said.

The police have found dead bodies of the women from the jurisdictions of Westridge and Sadar Bairuni police stations and shifted to hospitals for autopsy.

In the limits of Westridge Police Station, dead body of a woman was found from Mohalla Zamindaran after odours of smell from a vacant house on the information of the residents of the vicinity.

Upon receiving information, police and Rescue officials broke down the gate of home and found dead body of 16 years old girl. The police said that dead body could not be identified as there were no evidences at the scene to identify the dead body. The owner of the vacant house said that his home was vacant for last two months and he did not know how the dead body was there in the vacant house.

In another incident, Sadar Beiruni Police Station found dead body of a woman from Adiyala Road. The dead body was found lying near a wall of a primary school. Receiving the information, police recovered the body and shifted to hospital. Sadar Beiruni police said that there were no identification documents found from the body to identify of the deceased.

The Police have initiated investigation, first to identify the bodies and secondly to make headway to the killers.