33 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE: The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Saturday, sealed 33 shops, impounded 144 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 51,100 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.