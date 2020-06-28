PTI MNA lodges FIR against party MPA on bogus cheque

KARACHI: It seems like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members infighting has not been limited to Cabinet only as now PTI MNA from Karachi Aslam Khan has lodged a case against his MPA seeking the return of money he spent on the election campaign of the provincial lawmaker on Saturday.

PTI MNA Aslam Khan of Karachi has got registered an FIR against party MPA Abbas Jaffery for non-refund of election expenses. It is pertinent to note that Mohammed Aslam Khan grabbed 75702 votes and won NA-254 Karachi Central-II where MQM has its headquarters while model-turned-politician Abbas Jafferi from PTI won Sindh Assembly seat PS-125 with 30687 votes.

Aslam Khan bore all the expenses of Jafferi’s election campaign on the promise he will return the amount later. Now the cheque he gave to Aslam Khan has bounced. This infuriated the PTI MNA who got registered a case against the MPA.