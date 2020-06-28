BNP-M wants MPs body to examine accord with Akbar Bugti

ISLAMABAD: The BNP-Mengal Saturday in a meeting of the special committee of National Assembly on Balochistan suggested examining the recommendations formulated by the parliamentary committee headed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after meeting late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

The meeting of the special committee was chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. In order to develop comprehensive terms of reference (ToRs) of the special committee on Balochistan, the speaker appointed a four-member sub-committee under Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination.

It was also decided that representative from Balochistan National Party and Minister for Defence Prevaiz Khattak would be specially invited to assist the sub-committee while developing the ToRs.

Asad Qaiser said that Balochistan and its issues have always been the top priority of the present government. He said the Parliament and public representatives are the best option to put forth the solution of the socio-economic issues faced by Balochistan and its people.

The speaker said the incumbent government resolves that Pakistan’s development and its progress are attached with peace and progress of the Balochistan.

The speaker said CPEC emanates from Gilgit-Baltistan and culminates in Balochistan increasing its significance, therefore, ensuring transfer of the real benefits of CPEC to the local people needs to be looked into by this parliamentary committee.

He said that issuance of executive order regarding immediate implementation of 6 percent employment quota in all federal departments demonstrate the seriousness of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for addressing the issues of Balochistan.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri appreciated the initiative of the speaker to constitute this special committee to resolve the issues. He mentioned that the government was seriously looking into the resolution of issues confronting peace and development in the province.

Fehmida Mirza said that Balochistan and resolution of its issues have always been the top priority of the Parliamentarians across the country.

She pointed out that comprehensive ToRs are essential to make this committee more effective.

Pervaiz Khattak mentioned that the government had taken various steps for mitigating the grievances of the people of Balochistan and assured continuation of that resolve in future too.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and MNA Agha Hassan Baloch contended that the Balochistan issues have been getting intense since 2006 which needed to be addressed forthwith.

Akhtar Mengal suggested for examining the recommendations formulated by parliamentary committee headed by Ch Shujaat Hussain after meeting late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

He also suggested to look into the issue of missing persons besides meeting with the families to hear their grievances especially in Baloch dominating districts.

He also said the BNP also demands to make public the CPEC related project details in Balochistan.