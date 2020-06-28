CM wants KP Culture & Tourism Authority functional

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to complete all the formalities and requirements in order to fully operationalise the newly-established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPC&TA) without further delay.

He issued these directives while chairing the 22nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) here. Besides Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Secretary Tourism Khushal Khan and Managing Director TCKP Junaid Khan, private sector members of the board and other relevant authorities attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister further directed the authorities to complete all the legal, financial and administrative formalities to wind up the TCKP, hand over its assets and liabilities to the authority and absorb all its employees in the authority in a prescribed manner.