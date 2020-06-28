Stars help raise billions in EU vaccine campaign

BRUSSELS: Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lent support to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in a coronavirus fundraising drive on Saturday that raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion).

Megastars of music, film, sport, fashion joined online events to support the search for a coronavirus vaccine and help make it available to poorer countries.

The EU chief opened the fundraiser by announcing 4.9 billion euros from the European Investment Bank, in partnership with the commission, in a fresh contribution to the effort. That followed pledges of almost 10 billion euros from the EU, governments and billionaire philanthropists at a first fund-raising summit on May 4, bringing the total to 15.9 billion euros. "We will only end this pandemic when it has been ended everywhere," von der Leyen said, kicking off the virtual event.