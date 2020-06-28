Saudis proud of female royal guard

RIYADH: Saudi social media users expressed their pride and joy when a photo appeared of a female member of the Saudi Royal Guard performing her duty alongside her male colleague at a high-profile government office.

In October 2019, the government announced that women can join the military as lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants in the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Air Force, Saudi Arabian Navy, Air Defense Forces, Strategic Missile Forces and Armed Forces Medical Services.

Applicants were shortlisted after tests and interviews.

The initiative is the first to allow women to climb the ladder towards senior ranks.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Program, pushing for the empowerment of women and giving them more leadership positions, and highlighting the significance of their involvement across different fields. Saudi women have already been given the opportunity to climb the ranks in the front line of public security, including the General Directorate of Narcotics, General Directorate of Prisons, Criminal Evidence and Customs.