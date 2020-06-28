India passes 500,000 corona cases

News report : ISLAMABAD: India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

According to latest international media reports, 15,685 people had died of coronavirus in the second most populous country of the world. The pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts say the number of cases could pass one million before the end of July.

Some state governments are considering imposing new lockdowns. A hard-hitting nationwide lockdown that started March 25 is gradually being eased because of the damage caused to the economy.

The virus has particularly hit India´s densely populated cities and there are now major concerns for New Delhi which has overtaken Mumbai with nearly 80,000 cases.

The city´s government has predicted it will have 500,000 infections by the end of July. It is already using railway carriages to house patients and has taken over hotels and banquet halls to relieve the pressure on hard-pressed hospitals.

The government has been criticised over a lack of testing that experts say has hidden the true number of cases in India, which now stands at 529,331.

The country is currently fourth in the world for the number of infections, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, though it has a much lower death toll.

The pandemic has killed at least 498,982 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, while 10,003,379 others are infected.

The United States has the most deaths with 127,959, followed by Brazil with 56,197, Britain with 43,514, Italy with 34,716 and France with 29,778.

Argentina´s President Alberto Fernandez announced a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital and its surrounding area in a measure due to last until July 17 with “only essential services and some industrial zones” remaining operational.

With cases on the rise, the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will be closed down and from July 1 people will be asked to return to isolation at home and only leave for essential provisions.

Mainland China reported on Saturday the highest number of new coronavirus cases in four days, driven by a COVID-19 resurgence in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections in mainland China on Friday, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday. In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.

America´s top infectious diseases expert has warned the United States is facing a “serious problem” from a resurgent coronavirus as the illness puts the brakes on reopening two of the country´s largest states.

Texas and Florida closed bars and reimposed other curbs on Friday as the number of infections in the US hit a single-day record with increases in 16 states, mostly in the south and west. The contagion also continued its march through Latin America, where Brazil recorded another 1,140 deaths.

The US is recording more than 30,000 cases daily. Texas had been among the most aggressive states in easing curbs but its strategy has backfired with the nation´s second most populous state seeing several daily records in the number of new infections.

Meanwhile, Iran´s supreme leader warned on Saturday that the country´s economic problems would worsen if the novel coronavirus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since “waned”.

“It is correct to say that something must be done to prevent economic problems caused by the coronavirus,” said Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“But in the case of negligence and significant spread of the disease, economic problems will increase, too,” he said in a meeting with judiciary officials, according to his official website.