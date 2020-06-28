Spectators presence during Pak-England series a possibility

ISLAMABAD: A sizeable presence of spectators may well be allowed during the forthcoming Test series between Pakistan and England starting with proposed opening Test at Old Trafford (Manchester) from August 5.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that different counties are considering to ink an agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allowing a restricted number of their members to watch Pakistan-England cricket series from a safe distance.

“You cannot rule out the possibility of crowd presence in restricted numbers during the forthcoming Test series between Pakistan and England. Such a proposal is under consideration as chances are that we may well see crowd watching the series sitting at the ground. But the numbers could well be too little at a capacity ground that could accommodate from thirty to forty-thousand spectators,” the source said.

Lancashire County-the tenants of Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Surrey, Hampshire and a couple of other counties have shown interest in renting a part of Old Trafford and Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl for the purpose.

The ECB had earlier declared that crowd will not be allowed to watch the Test series but it seems the Board has starting showing some leniency on the stance it had taken previously.

The ECB is also considering a proposal that around 500 Surrey Club members should be allowed to watch first Test between West Indies and England starting at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire from July 8. It is believed that one of roof top enclosures at the Stadium can accommodate around 1850 spectators. To keep a safe distance however, around 500 could well be allowed to watch the action at the stadium. The venue for the restricted number of spectators could well be opened half an hour before the start of play.

Chances are that some more enclosures where safe distance could be observed would be opened up for local club members and for important VVIP guests during the series against West Indies.

If the experience turns out successful, chances are Pakistan and England series may even see little more gathering at Old Trafford and at Ageas Bowl. “If ECB gets agree with Surrey offer chances are that around 1000 spectators or a bit more would be allowed to watch West Indies and England first Test. Obviously the host county Hampshire would also be eager for their share in the stands.