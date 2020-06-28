Liverpool chief eyes ‘sustained success’ for champions

LONDON: Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has backed the newly-crowned Premier League champions to enjoy a period of “sustained success” under boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool won the English title for the first time in 30 years on Thursday after Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea sealed the title for the Reds. Werner, part of the US-based Fenway Sports Group that owns Liverpool, believes the winning mentality created by Klopp since he took charge in 2015 will keep the team hungry for more success next season.

Liverpool also clinched the Club World Cup in December and were Champions League winners last season, but Werner is confident the good times are not over yet.

“We want to undersell and overdeliver. We hopefully would be ensuring another period of sustained success,” Werner told Liverpool’s website on Saturday.