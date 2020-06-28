National Rope Skipping Course begins

LAHORE: The 2-days online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation started on Saturday.

Harpal Singh Flora, President, World Inter School Rope Skipping Organisation inaugurated the 2-day course.

President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Maqbool Arain briefed the participants about the course. Various experts and experienced international Coaches/Speakers including Maarten Goedeme (Belgium), International Coach and Director World Inter-School Rope Skipping Organisation Devesh Mundotiya (India), International Coach Sandile, President, South Africa Rope Skipping Federation and Shariq Siddiqui, Secretary General, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation delivered lectures about new rules, techniques of games, physical fitness and diet etc.

More than 60 coaches, sports teachers and players from all over the country are participating in the course. The course will be concluded on Sunday (today) and certificates will be delivered to the all participants.