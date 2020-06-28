POA vows to do well in Thai Esports Games

KARACHI: After Esports was included as a medal-winning discipline in the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Bangkok next year, Pakistan sports authorities are planning to do something solid for ensuring the country’s presence in the discipline in the major continental event.

“By then we will do something solid so that we could feature in the discipline in the Thailand Games,” a well-placed source in the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told “The News” when contacted.

“But it is not that easy as Pakistan Esports Federation is yet to be formed and when it will be formed then work would be done to create provincial associations which will work on developing nurseries for national duty. And it’s a long process. But we will try our level best to do something solid ahead of the next year’s Games,” the source said. “We have already told some people to work on the area,” the source was quick to add.

Esports has been gaining ground over the years as the discipline has been put as demonstration sports in several international events.

The Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has written a letter to all affiliated NOCs on June 23 and the OCA Executive Board members in which it was announced that the continental sports governing body would cooperate with Global Esports Federation (GEF) in its efforts to promote and develop Esports in the entire continent.

“The GEF has expressed their will and desire to establish a strong strategic relationship and partnership with the OCA,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

“The proposal was discussed by the OCA sports committee and also by the OCA Executive Board. I now have the pleasure to inform you that upon the recommendations of the OCA Executive Board the OCA has decided to collaborate with the GEF in its effort to promote and develop Esports,” the OCA chief said in the letter to his body’s affiliated National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The OCA has featured Esports in several multi-sport games starting with the 2nd Asian Indoor Games in Macau, China, 2007. This was followed by the 3rd Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Vietnam in 2009 and the 4th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Incheon, Korea, 2013.

In the 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Esports was included as a demonstration sport and the same status it enjoyed at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia 2018. The POA is already working on the area. In the 33rd National Games in Peshawar last year NOC had included Esports as demonstration sports.

“More excitement was seen from the youth in Esports in National Games and I see a good future for the discipline in our country as young blood are inclined towards it,” the source said. However the source said that the POA was working on it and the picture would become clear in few months or so.