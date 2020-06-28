Jason asks for corona test at golf c’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Australian Jason Day has requested a coronavirus test and as a result will play Saturday’s Travelers Championship third round as a single, the US PGA Tour announced.
Day is struggling after opening rounds of 67 and 69 left him four under and in a share of 50th place at Cromwell, Connecticut, behind leader Phil Mickelson at 13 under. The USPGA on Twitter reported: “Jason Day requested to be tested for COVID-19 Saturday morning.
“He will play the third round of the Travelers Championship as a single at 9:15am ET (1315GMT) off No. 10 pending results and as a precautionary measure.”
The tournament is the third since the PGA Tour resumed play, and saw another player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday after two caddies and a player tested positive on the eve of the tournament. Denny McCarthy tested positive after feeling especially sore and tired after the first round. He went into quarantine while one first-round playing partner, Bud Cauley, withdrew as a precaution and another playing partner, Matt Wallace of England, opted to carry on.