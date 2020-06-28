Athletes can defeat Covid-19 thru strong immune system: Dr Zafar

LAHORE: All kinds of sports activities have been stalled in most of the countries including Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic and in such a situation our athletes belonging to various games should focus on maintaining their fitness through different types of exercises at home; these views were expressed by Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, Chairman Department of Sport Sciences & Physical Education, University of the Punjab, in his exclusive telephonic conversation with ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said all the sports competitions in Punjab University have also been postponed or rescheduled due to this fatal virus and in the prevailing circumstances Department of Sport Sciences & Physical Education has chalked out a comprehensive programme of online classes for male and female students and athletes to keep them engage in their respective studies. “Our professors are imparting practical and theoretical lectures with the help of visuals to our students through video-link technology,” he added.

When asked about his advice for male and female players, Dr Zafar said: “My message for sportspersons in the present scenario is that they must stay at home and keep on trying to do some home activity or body weight training. Our athletes must also boost their immune system by using healthy food that contains sufficient vitamins, nutrients and proteins,” he opined.

He advised young athletes to utilize the lockdown period in a positive way and devise an exercise programme to keep them physically fit. “Our youngsters should strengthen their immune system and if they managed to do this then they can defeat Covid-19 comfortably,” he added.

“Our male and female athletes can also use small equipments and other similar things for their physical exertion at home especially when there is no sports activity at gyms and grounds etc. They should also do exercises like push-ups, chin-ups, lunges, squats, planks and other similar workouts to maintain their fitness level”.

Replying a query about growing coronavirus pandemic and its destructive effects, Dr Zafar, who did his M.Phil leading to Ph.D in Sport Sciences & Physical Education in 2016, said definitely it’s a deadly virus and right now, the entire world is facing the dilemma of coronavirus. “It is perfect time for every individual to take extra care to get rid of this pandemic. We need to adopt all the essential measures to fight this epidemic effectively,” he added.

Drawing a sketch of future lifestyle, Dr Zafar, who completed his MBA in 2005, MA Physical Education (gold medal) in 2003 and MA Urdu in 1989, said since the entire world is in the grip of this deadly virus, it looks very difficult for masses to get rid of this virus at least in near future.

“Several international health institutes including World Health Organization (WHO) are striving hard to develop an effective vaccine but unfortunately there is no encouraging development till to date,” he explained.

“And in case, world health bodies fail to discover a suitable medicine in the next couple of weeks, then human beings across the world may use facemasks and hand sanitizers for much longer period. We should prepare ourselves mentally for this changed lifestyle,” Dr Zafar, who has represented Pakistan in Asian Powerlifting Championship at New Delhi in 1999, elaborates.

“We should act upon the precautions as directed by our govt and WHO to keep the people around us safe and healthy. People from all walks of life will have to develop a habit to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing in their daily life routine,” Dr Zafar Butt concluded.