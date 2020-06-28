‘Fuel price hike to add to inflation’

Lahore : The working class of the country has condemned the decision of the government to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. It will not only raise the cost of transport, but also the prices of all essential items, including food, clothes and other items of daily use.

The labour leaders said it would affect the wage earners the most as the government has not raised the wages and pension in the budget 2020-21. The high devaluation of Pakistani rupee in comparison with US dollar has been adding fuel to fire, making it harder for the working class to make ends meet, they said during an emergency held by All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall. They demanded the prime minister and policy makers to withdraw the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil at the earliest and raise the wages, salaries and pension of the working class of Pakistan in the federal budget 2020-21 to save them from economic starvation and social sufferings while they perform their work at the risk of their lives in industries, commerce, banks, media in this phase of pandemic.

The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the confederation and Rubina Jamil, president, along with Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Salahud Din Ayubi, Chaudhry Anwar, Nosher Khan, Niaz Khan and other representatives.

Public fined: Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad likened the huge increase in the prices of petroleum products to oppression.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has now won the hearts of petroleum mafias after sugar and flour mills owners, he said, alleging the petrol mafia has been given a licence to loot the public. On one the hand fines have announced for the petroleum companies but on the other, these fines have been imposed on the poor people, said the Barabri Party Pakistan chairman during a meeting with the leaders of the Student Action Committee and other student unions.

This meeting was arranged by Abdul Rehman of Barabri Party Pakistan who is a member of the Student Action Committee.

Jawad Ahmad said that he is very happy that at present all these student organisations are united at one platform for their rights and his party is with them in their struggle with all its resources. The federal and provincial governments are implementing their decisions without protecting the rights of the students, which is aggravating their problems, Jawad Ahmad said.