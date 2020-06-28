close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

Distinction

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

LAHORE : A police officer’s son has secured fourth position in Punjab in the Civil Judge's Competitive Examination. has passed the Civil Judge's Examination.

Adnan Liaqat, son of police personnel Liaqat Ali, passed the exam.

The capital city police officer CCPO Lahore congratulated Adnan Liaqat and gave a shield to Liaqat Ali and his son on his success.

He said that Liaqat had given his son higher education despite limited resources and his son set an example for the children of other police personnel.

