June 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

Youth tortured

Lahore

LAHORE : Influential people tortured a youth in the Green Town area.

The victim youth said that he was on his way when 10 to 15 people tortured him. He submitted an application to police against the accused.

He alleged that the influential people belong to Mansha Bomb group. According to him, the accused people had also threatened policemen.

