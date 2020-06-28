close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

‘Govt benefited petroleum mafia’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

LAHORE : Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Pakistan President Rehmat Khan Wardag has alleged the petroleum mafia associated with the government created fuel crisis in the country to earn billions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rehmat Khan Wardag said that in order to benefit the mafia, the government first reduced the oil prices and then overnight increased its rates that put a huge amount of profit in the pocket of the profiteers and hoarders. Wardag demanded action against the petroleum mafia.

